Preguntas frecuentes
¿Cuál es el tiempo de entrega del restaurante Chocolates Icab en R AUGUSTO STELFELD, 635, Centro, Curitiba, CEP 80410-140?
El tiempo de entrega del restaurante Chocolates Icab en R AUGUSTO STELFELD, 635, Centro, Curitiba, CEP 80410-140 es de 35 minutos.
¿Cuál es el horario de entrega del restaurante Chocolates Icab?
Puedes hacer tus pedidos al restaurante Chocolates Icab de 10:00 a 18:45.
¿Cuál es el costo del domicilio para el restaurante Chocolates Icab en R AUGUSTO STELFELD, 635, Centro, Curitiba, CEP 80410-140?
Tu pedido con Rappi en el restaurante Chocolates Icab en R AUGUSTO STELFELD, 635, Centro, Curitiba, CEP 80410-140 tiene un valor de 9.8. Si quieres, puedes inscribirte a RappiPrime para no pagar este valor.