Preguntas frecuentes
¿Cuál es el tiempo de entrega del restaurante Giraffas en AV MINISTRO GERALDO BARRETO SOBRAL, 215 - ANEXO LOJA 84 ANEXO SHOPPING JARDINS - JARDINS, ARACAJU, SE - 49026-010?
El tiempo de entrega del restaurante Giraffas en AV MINISTRO GERALDO BARRETO SOBRAL, 215 - ANEXO LOJA 84 ANEXO SHOPPING JARDINS - JARDINS, ARACAJU, SE - 49026-010 es de 35 minutos.
¿Cuál es el horario de entrega del restaurante Giraffas?
Puedes hacer tus pedidos al restaurante Giraffas de 10:00 a 22:00.
¿Cuál es el costo del domicilio para el restaurante Giraffas en AV MINISTRO GERALDO BARRETO SOBRAL, 215 - ANEXO LOJA 84 ANEXO SHOPPING JARDINS - JARDINS, ARACAJU, SE - 49026-010?
Tu pedido con Rappi en el restaurante Giraffas en AV MINISTRO GERALDO BARRETO SOBRAL, 215 - ANEXO LOJA 84 ANEXO SHOPPING JARDINS - JARDINS, ARACAJU, SE - 49026-010 tiene un valor de 9.5. Si quieres, puedes inscribirte a RappiPrime para no pagar este valor.