Giraffas
AV MINISTRO GERALDO BARRETO SOBRAL, 215 - ANEXO LOJA 84 ANEXO SHOPPING JARDINS - JARDINS, ARACAJU, SE - 49026-010
Sin cobertura en tu zona
Menu
Costo de envío: R$ 9,50
Entrega en: 35 - 50 min
Promoções
Biffão Especial 200g promo
No disponible
Brasileirão Filézinho + Refri promo
No disponible
Combo American Burger promo
No disponible
Sanduiche de Frango Crocante promo
No disponible
P3 Bisteca Suina promo
No disponible
P13 Churrasquito Bife de Quadril promo
No disponible
Estrogonofe de Frango promo
No disponible
Tradicional Frango a Milanesa promo
No disponible
Mais vendidos
Contrafilé Acebolado bom
No disponible
Coxxão de Frango Crocante bom
No disponible
Brasileirão Picadinho de Carne bom
No disponible
Churrasco Para Dois bom
No disponible
Combo American Burger bom
No disponible
Girabox bom
No disponible
Maionese Giraffas Bisnaga 350G bom
No disponible
Tradicionais
Bife Acebolado
No disponible
Bife à Parmegiana
No disponible
Biffão Especial 200G
No disponible
Estrogonofe de Carne
No disponible
Frango Grill
No disponible
Coxxão Grill
No disponible
Estrogonofe de Frango
No disponible
Frango à Parmegiana
No disponible
Parmegiana de Frango Compactado
No disponible
Brasil & Brasileirão
Brasileirão Filézinhos Empanados
No disponible
Brasileirão Biffão
No disponible
Brasil P1 - Frango Compactado
No disponible
Brasil P11 - Filézinhos de Frango
No disponible
Brasil P4 - Churrasquito
No disponible
Brasil P7 - Steak Compactado
No disponible
Burgers
Combo Brutus
No disponible
Combo Cheddar e Bacon
No disponible
Combo Grand Salada
No disponible
Combo X-Bacon
No disponible
Brutus
No disponible
Cheddar e Bacon
No disponible
Grand Salada
No disponible
X-Bacon
No disponible
American Burger
No disponible
Do tamanho da sua Fome
Combo Duplo X-Salada
No disponible
Combo Duplo X-Egg Bacon Burger
No disponible
Combo Duplo Cheddar Burger
No disponible
Combo Duplo X-Burger Picles
No disponible
Combo Triplo X-Salada
No disponible
Combo Triplo X-Egg Bacon Burger
No disponible
Combo Triplo Cheddar Burger
No disponible
Combo Triplo X-Burger Picles
No disponible
Chicken
Combo Galo de Briga
No disponible
Combo Croc de Frango
No disponible
Combo Frango Crocante
No disponible
Sanduíche de Frango Crocante Junior
No disponible
Galo de Briga
No disponible
Croc de Frango
No disponible
Frango Crocante
No disponible
Infantil
Combo Giraprato Cubinhos de Frango
No disponible
Giraprato Cubinhos de Frango Unit
No disponible
Combo Giraprato Tirinhas de Carne
No disponible
Giraprato Tirinhas de Carne Unit
No disponible
Giralanche X-burguer Unit
No disponible
Combo Giralanche X-burguer
No disponible
Giralanche Franguinho Unit
No disponible
Combo Giralanche Franguinho
No disponible
Petisqueira Dick Vigarista
No disponible
Petisqueira Penelope
No disponible
Copo Dick Vigarista
No disponible
Copo Penelope
No disponible
Rotisseria Proteína
Biffão M (3 un)
No disponible
Biffão G (5 un)
No disponible
Estrogonofe de Frango M (480g)
No disponible
Estrogonofe de Frango G (960g)
No disponible
Filézinhos de Frango Empanado M (9 un)
No disponible
Filézinhos de Frango Empanado G (12 un)
No disponible
Rotisseria Guarnição
Arroz Giraffas M (400g)
No disponible
Arroz Giraffas G (800g)
No disponible
Batata Frita M (180g)
No disponible
Batata Frita G (270g)
No disponible
Feijão Giraffas G (1kg)
No disponible
Feijão Giraffas M (500g)
No disponible
Mandioca Frita G (20 un)
No disponible
Mandioca Frita M (10 un)
No disponible
Purê de Batata G (900g)
No disponible
Purê de Batata M (400g)
No disponible
Bebidas
Água Mineral Garrafa
No disponible
Coca Cola Lata 350 ml
No disponible
Coca Cola Zero Lata 350 ml
No disponible
Fanta Guarana Lata 350 ml
No disponible
Fanta Laranja Lata 350 ml
No disponible
Fanta Uva Lata 350 ml
No disponible
Sprite Lata 350 ml
No disponible
Suco Maracuja Lata 290 ml
No disponible
Suco Pessego Lata 290 ml
No disponible
Suco Uva Lata 290 ml
No disponible
Milk Shake Brownie 400 ml
No disponible
Milk Shake Chocoflocos 400 ml
No disponible
Milk Shake Chocolate 400 ml
No disponible
Milk Shake Morango 400 ml
No disponible
Acerca de Giraffas
Grelhado · Brasileira
Dirección
Horario de atención
10:00:00 - 22:00:00
¡El mejor servicio!
Giraffas Shopping Jardins Aracaju

Preguntas frecuentes

¿Cuál es el tiempo de entrega del restaurante Giraffas en AV MINISTRO GERALDO BARRETO SOBRAL, 215 - ANEXO LOJA 84 ANEXO SHOPPING JARDINS - JARDINS, ARACAJU, SE - 49026-010?

El tiempo de entrega del restaurante Giraffas en AV MINISTRO GERALDO BARRETO SOBRAL, 215 - ANEXO LOJA 84 ANEXO SHOPPING JARDINS - JARDINS, ARACAJU, SE - 49026-010 es de 35 minutos.

¿Cuál es el horario de entrega del restaurante Giraffas?

Puedes hacer tus pedidos al restaurante Giraffas de 10:00 a 22:00.

¿Cuál es el costo del domicilio para el restaurante Giraffas en AV MINISTRO GERALDO BARRETO SOBRAL, 215 - ANEXO LOJA 84 ANEXO SHOPPING JARDINS - JARDINS, ARACAJU, SE - 49026-010?

Tu pedido con Rappi en el restaurante Giraffas en AV MINISTRO GERALDO BARRETO SOBRAL, 215 - ANEXO LOJA 84 ANEXO SHOPPING JARDINS - JARDINS, ARACAJU, SE - 49026-010 tiene un valor de 9.5. Si quieres, puedes inscribirte a RappiPrime para no pagar este valor.