Preguntas frecuentes
¿Cuál es el tiempo de entrega del restaurante Pizzaria Feitoza - Maria Beatriz en Estr. Egílio Vitorello, 715 - Jardim Maria Beatriz, Carapicuíba - SP, 06365-210, Brasil?
El tiempo de entrega del restaurante Pizzaria Feitoza - Maria Beatriz en Estr. Egílio Vitorello, 715 - Jardim Maria Beatriz, Carapicuíba - SP, 06365-210, Brasil es de 35 minutos.
¿Cuál es el horario de entrega del restaurante Pizzaria Feitoza - Maria Beatriz?
Puedes hacer tus pedidos al restaurante Pizzaria Feitoza - Maria Beatriz de 18:15 a 23:59.
¿Cuál es el costo del domicilio para el restaurante Pizzaria Feitoza - Maria Beatriz en Estr. Egílio Vitorello, 715 - Jardim Maria Beatriz, Carapicuíba - SP, 06365-210, Brasil?
Tu pedido con Rappi en el restaurante Pizzaria Feitoza - Maria Beatriz en Estr. Egílio Vitorello, 715 - Jardim Maria Beatriz, Carapicuíba - SP, 06365-210, Brasil tiene un valor de 10. Si quieres, puedes inscribirte a RappiPrime para no pagar este valor.