Pizzaria Feitoza - Maria Beatriz
Estr. Egílio Vitorello, 715 - Jardim Maria Beatriz, Carapicuíba - SP, 06365-210, Brasil
Promoção Diária
2 Pizzas de Toscana
No disponible
2 Pizzas de Portuguesa+ Refri 2lts
No disponible
2 Pizzas Dois Queijos+ Refri 2lts
No disponible
Pizzas
Pizza Salgadas
No disponible
Combos
Combo 1
No disponible
Combo 2
No disponible
Combo 3
No disponible
Combo 4
No disponible
Bordas Recheadas
Borda Recheada de Requeijão
No disponible
Borda Recheada de Mussarela
No disponible
Borda Cheddar
No disponible
Refrigerantes
Dolly Guaraná 2L
No disponible
Dolly Limão 2L
No disponible
Itubaína Original Tutti-Frutti 2L
No disponible
Coca-Cola Original 2L
No disponible
Otros
Calzone de Calabresa Acebolada
No disponible
Calzone de Baiana 2
No disponible
Calzone de Frango com Catupiry
No disponible
Pizzas Salgadas
No disponible
Combo 2
No disponible
Pizza Brotinho Frango c/ Catupiry
No disponible
Pizza Brotinho Toscana
No disponible
Itubaína Original Tutti-Frutti 2L
No disponible
Acerca de Pizzaria Feitoza - Maria Beatriz
Pizza · Italiana
Dirección
Estr. Egílio Vitorello, 715 - Jardim Maria Beatriz, Carapicuíba - SP, 06365-210, Brasil
Horario de atención
18:15:00 - 23:59:00
Pizzaria Feitoza

Preguntas frecuentes

¿Cuál es el tiempo de entrega del restaurante Pizzaria Feitoza - Maria Beatriz en Estr. Egílio Vitorello, 715 - Jardim Maria Beatriz, Carapicuíba - SP, 06365-210, Brasil?

El tiempo de entrega del restaurante Pizzaria Feitoza - Maria Beatriz en Estr. Egílio Vitorello, 715 - Jardim Maria Beatriz, Carapicuíba - SP, 06365-210, Brasil es de 35 minutos.

¿Cuál es el horario de entrega del restaurante Pizzaria Feitoza - Maria Beatriz?

Puedes hacer tus pedidos al restaurante Pizzaria Feitoza - Maria Beatriz de 18:15 a 23:59.

¿Cuál es el costo del domicilio para el restaurante Pizzaria Feitoza - Maria Beatriz en Estr. Egílio Vitorello, 715 - Jardim Maria Beatriz, Carapicuíba - SP, 06365-210, Brasil?

Tu pedido con Rappi en el restaurante Pizzaria Feitoza - Maria Beatriz en Estr. Egílio Vitorello, 715 - Jardim Maria Beatriz, Carapicuíba - SP, 06365-210, Brasil tiene un valor de 10. Si quieres, puedes inscribirte a RappiPrime para no pagar este valor.